EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD will provide electrical work, including power and communication conduit and vaults, for the city of East Wenatchee and Douglas County’s road improvement project on 19th Street and Cascade Avenue.

Douglas PUD commissioners approved the interlocal cooperative agreement at the Monday board meeting.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?