EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD will provide electrical work, including power and communication conduit and vaults, for the city of East Wenatchee and Douglas County’s road improvement project on 19th Street and Cascade Avenue.
Douglas PUD commissioners approved the interlocal cooperative agreement at the Monday board meeting.
“As they open up these roadways for rebuild, it’s nice that all the municipalities can cooperate together,” said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager.
The project’s checklist includes installing center turn lanes, bicycle lanes and sidewalks, as well as widening roads and maintenance for aging road segments. A stormwater drainage system upgrade is included in the project, which consists of a series of related changes, such as upgrading curbs and gutters for the stormwater facility to filter out metals, oils and garbage collected by stormwater before it flows into the Columbia River.
The city and county will reimburse the PUD for the district’s work, which is estimated to cost $150,000, according to Ivory. The entire street improvement project is tagged for $5 million. The city and county are expected to cash in a total of $800,000 toward the project, with two roughly $2 million state grants earmarked for the project, as well.
The district’s electrical facilities will include power and communication conduit and vaults. All work including the district’s portion, will be performed by a contractor selected by the city and county. The district will reimburse the city and county for the district’s portion of the work. It is estimated the district’s portion of the cost will be $150,000.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone