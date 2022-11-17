Wells Dam

Wells Dam and its reservoir. 

PATEROS — Douglas County PUD is launching the process for bedrock and soil drilling work at the end of November to identify potential soil failure, related to earthquakes and seepage, at the Wells Dam.

The drilling plans were stalled as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) took seven months to return comments on the third drafted baseline program drilling plan. Drilling underneath and around Wells Dam was supposed to start in spring 2022, as contractor Stantec Inc. was chosen by PUD commissioners March 28 to oversee the project. Completion was expected sometime in the summer summer (bit.ly/3EDnvJN). 



(509) 661 6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

