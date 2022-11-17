PATEROS — Douglas County PUD is launching the process for bedrock and soil drilling work at the end of November to identify potential soil failure, related to earthquakes and seepage, at the Wells Dam.
The drilling plans were stalled as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) took seven months to return comments on the third drafted baseline program drilling plan. Drilling underneath and around Wells Dam was supposed to start in spring 2022, as contractor Stantec Inc. was chosen by PUD commissioners March 28 to oversee the project. Completion was expected sometime in the summer summer (bit.ly/3EDnvJN).
According to Shane Bickford, PUD natural resources and dam safety assistant manager, 95% of the program has been approved and FERC is still pending one portion. The soil collection for the Columbia River dam will start with three test pits on the east embankment and one test pit on the west embankment.
“Test pits identify exactly where these core lifts (where the PUD plans to get soil material samples) are,” Bickford said at Monday's board meeting. “If they’re not where we think they are, we have to move the other borings.”
Work will start on the first test pit, located on the east embankment, Nov. 29. A crew will move onto the second test pit, also on the east embankment, Nov. 30. The first week of December will be concentrated on the third test pit, located near a fish ladder in the east embankment. The PUD is looking for approval to relocate this test pit because utilities in the location are an obstacle. Test pit four is the only test pit located on the west embankment and according to Bickford, the goal is to land there Dec. 26-28.
The test pits are trenches that run 6 feet deep, 4 feet wide and 10-12 feet long.
“We’ll gather soil samples with a backhoe, a rudimentary start,” said Meaghan Vibbert, PUD spokesperson. “Then we’ll go in with different types of drilling to understand the composition of the dam in the east and west embankments and hydro combines. The soil will then be sent to a lab which will tell us the soil integrity.”
The different forms of drilling include mud rotary, which according to Bickford, is a bit that glides its way down and collects soil samples. Sonic drilling will also be used, which is a high impact hammer that pounds its way down to depth to clear a way for the Becker drill. The Becker drill has an instrument attached, similar to a rebar or fence post, that's driven into the ground to measure how resistive the soil is to the steel driving through the ground.
“If you’ve got hardpan (dense layer), caliche (soil particles hardened together with calcium carbonate) soil, it’s going to take a lot more pounding than if you have sandy, wet soil,” said Bickford. “We want hard, resistant soil in the embankment.”
Diamond rotary drilling will be used to pull samples of bedrock from underneath the hydro combine turbines. According to Bickford, a drill rig has to be assembled down in the grouting gallery (one of the openings passageways left in the dam body) and do 5-foot lifts of casing. Bickford added it’s a challenging feat, but the PUD has done the work before.
“They want to go 200 feet and get 6-inch cores intact of the bedrock,” said Bickford. “The original borings were very dense and well constrained bedrock, which is excellent.”
According to Bickford, the denser the bedrock, the more resilient it is in earthquakes and if the foundation is sturdy then it moves in unison, which is ideal.
“If the bedrock moves differently, in different orientations under the project, it absorbs some of the energy, but will also tear the hydro combine apart,” said Bickford. “We want to prove to FERC the bedrock underneath is dense and solid.”
The FERC requested testing on dual functions, according to Vibbert. One part of the testing focuses on the seismic ability in case of an earthquake and the other tangent studies the rate of water moving through the structure or if the water is carrying anything through that it shouldn’t.
The FERC request came on the heels of the 2020 collapse of two Michigan dams.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone