PACIFIC NORTHWEST — Douglas County PUD is vying for a slice of potentially $1 billion in U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) funds, which will be allocated to back regional hydrogen hubs nationwide.
The Department of Energy announced the federal program, Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs, or H2Hubs, in February 2022 with $8 billion total to apply toward regional hydrogen hubs.
These hubs are defined by DOE as “a network of hydrogen producers and consumers and the connective infrastructure located in close proximity.” The DOE slated potentially $1 billion for each regional hub, according to a DOE press release.
PUD government affairs director, Shiloh Burgess, said at a Jan. 9 commission meeting the DOE is identifying locations for the hubs. According to Burgess, the DOE is looking at the Northeast, likely somewhere in New York, a natural gas heavy area in the South, such as Louisiana or Texas, a nuclear gas dependent area in the Midwest and a renewable energy source. Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association is vying for the renewable energy source slot.
“We are most competitive in the renewable energy source (sector). We’re competing against Arizona, California, Utah,” Burgess said. “There’s going to be a lot of pressure for whoever gets awarded first to be able to be shovel ready, put things in the ground and show success with the funding that comes.”
Douglas County PUD got in on the federal opportunity through the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association (PNWH2) when the association tapped it as a possible node of a regional hydrogen hub.
That association was organized by the state Department of Commerce at Gov. Jay Inslee’s request. Douglas PUD’s general manager, Gary Ivory sits on the association’s executive team as secretary.
“Douglas PUD was doing hydrogen before the regional hub concept came about and our expansion of our hydrogen production capabilities is independent of what the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association is doing,” Ivory said in an interview with The Wenatchee World. “The state of Washington and Oregon have combined forces to try to make the Pacific Northwest a viable hub for the DOE funding opportunity… and our participation may result in Douglas PUD being a node for that process.”
According to Ivory, for the regional hub there would be multiple hydrogen production sites established throughout Washington state and Oregon with “different regional characteristics, different offtake ideas,” including Douglas PUD. The PUD would request a portion of the allocated funding to support increased hydrogen production at the current production facility in Baker Flats, as well as funding hydrogen storage.
“One of our goals as a utility is to be able to turn hydrogen production on and off as needed in the electric grid,” Ivory said. “So if we could store hydrogen somehow, that would be very helpful for our production process and capabilities and the way it’s interconnected with the grid.”
The Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association cleared the first hurdle for the funding, after its concept plan was among 33 selected out of 79 submissions to move forward. The competition was thick in the initial round and the program racked up solicitations from almost every state in the country, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting (bit.ly/3lAwyEm), with total initial requests reaching almost $60 billion.
Formal applications are due back by April 7. According to Ivory, it will take “at least a year,” before the first round of funding is announced. Two funding rounds are anticipated.
“There’s potentially only a billion dollars on the table so as you can imagine there’s a lot of politic-ing going on to see who’s going to get the money,” Ivory said at the Jan. 9 meeting.
