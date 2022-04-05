PATEROS — Remodeling is underway at the nearly 60-year-old Wells Dam, about 8 miles downstream of Pateros. And assessing the ground around the dam for any risk of possible failure will start soon.
Workers are refurbishing the turbines, as they do for each turbine about every 2 ½ years, said Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas County PUD spokesperson. But they’re also remodeling each unit for the first time in the dam’s life.
For usual maintenance, each turbine is taken offline one at a time and dewatered, she said. Crews inspect the components for any cavitation, which is caused by formation of bubbles in the water at low pressure areas on turbines where the water sped up, causing the bubbles to collapse. Those collapsing bubbles cause the blades to become riddled with cavities that must be repaired.
The overhaul of turbines started in 2008, one unit at a time, at a cost of about $25 million each, Vibbert said.
Toshiba was hired as the main contractor and has completed work on five of the 10 turbines. It started the sixth unit last week, she said, which includes taking each completely apart. Those parts include the generator’s stator, rotor and shaft, as well as the turbine’s wicket gates and blades, which are all inspected and replaced or repaired as needed. The process started out slow, but has gained some momentum.
“Now, they’ve got it down to a science,” Vibbert said.
She added each unit’s repairs/replacements now takes between 13 and 14 months to complete.
Besides all of that, the dam must be tested for any risk of failure.
There are known hazards, but officials said they want to check.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asked dam officials to complete geotechnical and seismic testing due to the dam’s age and dam failures like the 2020 collapse of the Sanford and Edenville dams in Michigan. Investigators in September 2021 said a rare type of soil failure was the probable cause of Edenville’s collapse, according to the New Civil Engineer website.
Drilling underneath and around Wells Dam will start in the next couple of months, as contractor Stantec Inc. was chosen by PUD commissioners March 28 to oversee the project. Stantec will select multiple contractors to help, with completion expected sometime this summer.
Workers will test the characteristics of soil and bedrock on the east and west embankments, as well as underneath the turbines, Vibbert said.
Four drills will be used: mud rotary, sonic, Becker Hammer and diamond rotary. The diamond rotary drill will be the only one used underneath the dam. Fifty-six bore holes will be drilled between 50 and 240 feet deep.
When the dam was built between 1963 and 1969, officials had soil information, but construction measures have changed since then, Vibbert said.
“We want to validate the information we had,” she said. “See if there’s a better way of doing things. … If there’s something we could do to operate them (turbines) better.”
She added the tests could show what kind of projects might help deter any possible disaster.
Wells Dam’s construction began in 1963 and commercial operation began on September 1, 1967, with just seven units. Three more units were added and began operating in 1969, according to the Douglas County PUD’s website.
The dam’s generating units, spillways, switchyard and fish passage facilities are combined into a single structure referred to as the hydrocombine, which has a peak capacity of 840,000 kilowatts. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers owns and operates the dam, and the PUD uses it as its primary power generator.