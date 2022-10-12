Resized_20220720_085544_resized.jpeg (copy)

Hydrogen storage tanks are placed July 20 for the Douglas County PUD's hydrogen facility.

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD’s hydrogen facility took two steps forward Monday and now needs a construction firm and manager.

About 1,200 pages outlining the project to solicit bids sat in the middle of the PUD commission’s table as commissioners OK’d using the massive document.

Resized_20220720_083025_resized.jpeg (copy)

A crane lifts hydrogen storage tanks from a truck July 20 for the Douglas County PUD's hydrogen facility. 


