EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD’s hydrogen facility took two steps forward Monday and now needs a construction firm and manager.
About 1,200 pages outlining the project to solicit bids sat in the middle of the PUD commission’s table as commissioners OK’d using the massive document.
“All right, we’ll cross our fingers we’ll get some good bids,” said Commissioner Molly Simpson, right before she moved to adopt the resolution asking for bids.
The winning firm will build the Hydrogen Production and Fueling Facility on PUD property near the Shell station on Highway 2/97 in Baker Flats.
The PUD plans to make hydrogen fuel at the site and sell it at the PUD’s East Wenatchee offices, where a new Level 3 electric vehicle charging station also is planned. Hydrogen production is expected by July 2023.
Sealed bids will be accepted until 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at PUD headquarters in East Wenatchee.
“That’s (hydrogen building) been under the engineering microscope for a long time,” said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager, at Monday’s meeting.
He said many local firms, including RH2 Engineering, helped the PUD put the bidding document together.
Commissioners also gave nods Monday to seek qualifications for construction management for Phase I of the project.
“We’ve identified a need to have an owner’s representative to help staff with construction of that program,” Ivory said. The PUD will “analyze those qualifications and hire somebody who could help us put that plant together.”
Bids will be accepted until Nov. 21.
The PUD bought 109 acres in Baker Flats for about $2.1 million in October 2019.
In April 2020, the PUD purchased a 5-megawatt hydrogen machine from Hydrogenics Corp. for about $9.5 million.
The PUD project broke ground in March 2021.
Then, it purchased nearly 92 acres in early 2022 from C&O Nursery Company for $4.9 million. The land could be used for hydrogen production, Vibbert said previously.
