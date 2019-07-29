Molly Linville has been appointed to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The Douglas County resident began her appointment on July 24, and her term will run through Dec. 31, 2024, according to a state Department of Fish and Wildlife news release. Gov. Jay Inslee selected Linville to the board, along with Jim Anderson of Pierce County.
Linville, who grew up fishing and hunting, is a member of the Washington Cattlemen’s Association and has been active on fish and wildlife's Wolf Advisory group, according to the release. She is a former wildlife biologist.