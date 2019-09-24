EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County’s free disposal day is set for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Greater Wenatchee Regional Landfill, 191 Webb Road.
Participants must live in or own property outside city limits. The event is only open to Douglas County residents, not businesses, and you must sign up by Friday.
Bring your ID and utility bill and get your ticket from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Public Service Building, 140 19th St. NW, East Wenatchee. Only one landfill visit is allowed per ticket, and up to 10 cubic yards per load. Loads must be properly secured or covered.
Allowed:
- Tree limbs, leaves and pine needles
- Concrete, asphalt and rock
- Wood
- Construction material
- Plastic
- Tires not on rims
- Furniture
- Barbecue pits (no tanks)
Not allowed:
- Grass clippings
- Liquids
- Dangerous or hazardous waste
- Asbestos
- Paint
- Appliances
- TVs and other electronics