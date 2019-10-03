COULEE CITY — Authorities are asking for help finding a suspect involved in a robbery last week at a Banks Lake campground.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office believes Kye M. Shelton, 31, was involved in the theft of two generators Sept. 27 at Ankeny Campground near Coulee City, the department said Thursday in a news release.
The department is also asking for help locating a two vehicles associated with the incident: a white four-door sedan, license plate BKM9330, and a red minivan, license plate BOU5053.
The owners of the generators returned to the trailer while the theft was in progress. Shelton and his alleged accomplices fled the scene, but not before the sedan rammed the victims’ pickup truck and struck another man involved in the theft, court documents show.
Joseph Aaron Lacey, 19, of Yakima was left injured at the scene and later arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and two-counts of second-degree theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911 or the sheriff's office at 884-0941 and reference case number 19D05529.