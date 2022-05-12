WATERVILLE — Mansfield and Douglas County are in a court fight over 1,750 ft. of road near the small town, a 107-year-old problem in the making.
The county says the issue began in 1915 when county maps incorrectly put the portion of the road outside the Mansfield town limits, according to the lawsuit Douglas County filed May 6.
Douglas County is asking the court to declare that Mansfield is the legal owner of that portion of Airport Way.
In the fall of 2020, Douglas County approved a $95,000 grant of sales tax generated in Douglas County for repair and reconstruction of the portion of the road.
But the town of Mansfield declined as the county had also delivered a quit claim deed to settle the ownership question, according to the lawsuit.
State law prohibits counties from using funds to repair or maintain roads inside town or city jurisdictions, according to the county in the lawsuit. And the county and town have been unable to to resolve the matter outside of court.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.