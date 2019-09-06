EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County Solid Waste will hold a paper-shredding event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at 19 McElmurry Lane.

The event is open to county residents, not businesses. Monetary donations are welcome.

Acceptable materials:

  • White and colored paper
  • Envelopes
  • Junk mail
  • Insurance policies
  • Sticky notes
  • Tax records
  • Canceled checks
  • Payroll records
  • Legal documents

Unacceptable materials:

  • Newspapers
  • Glass
  • Plastic
  • Binders
  • Cardboard
  • Napkins
  • Cups
  • Paper plates
  • Trash

Bridget Mire: 665-1179

mire@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @bridget_mire