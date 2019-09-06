EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County Solid Waste will hold a paper-shredding event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at 19 McElmurry Lane.
The event is open to county residents, not businesses. Monetary donations are welcome.
Acceptable materials:
- White and colored paper
- Envelopes
- Junk mail
- Insurance policies
- Sticky notes
- Tax records
- Canceled checks
- Payroll records
- Legal documents
Unacceptable materials:
- Newspapers
- Glass
- Plastic
- Binders
- Cardboard
- Napkins
- Cups
- Paper plates
- Trash