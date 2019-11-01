EAST WENATCHEE — The bulk of Douglas County’s legal services moved into a new home this week after spending the past few decades in a retrofitted public works building.
County employees spent much of Friday moving into the 17,898-square-foot Law and Justice Facility on 19th Street near Sunset Highway. The facility is on the same campus as the Douglas County Public Services Building and the county’s Law and Justice Evidence Storage Facility. A public grand opening is set for 2 p.m. Monday and offices will open Monday and Tuesday.
Construction of the facility began in July 2018. The $8 million building is a much-needed upgrade, officials say.
“It’s bigger than what we got space-wise, but it’s 10 times more efficient,” said Sheriff Kevin Morris.
The sheriff’s office shares the facility with Douglas County District Court, Juvenile Probation and the IT department. The services were previously housed at 110 2nd St. N.E. in East Wenatchee.
The building does not lack bells and whistles.
Offices are equipped with bulletproof glass and bulletproof walls for improved security. The courtroom is spacious with a large flat screen monitor for displaying evidence and documents and the jury box has individual screens for jurors to better view evidence presented by attorneys. Scattered throughout the building are white noise speakers that produce imperceptible sounds that disrupt noise.
For the sheriff’s office, the speakers are an added layer of privacy, especially outside interview rooms.
“The reason why we have that is if you have two co-conspirators, you don’t want them hearing what the other guy or gal is saying,” Morris said.
The move is particularly advantageous for the sheriff’s office because this is the first deputies have had easy access to evidence storage in a generation.
The current evidence building opened in 2017, two miles from the now-former sheriff’s office. Before that, evidence was kept in storage spaces several blocks away near Costco. Now it’s a hundred feet out the department’s back door.
“We couldn’t thank the community more,” Morris said. “The community allowed this.”
Morris’ co-tenant, Juvenile Court Administrator Jack Murphy, was happy just to have functioning basic essentials
“It’ll be nice to have a modern HVAC system and modern electrical,” Murphy said.
Like Morris, he’s excited about the likelihood of improved workflow.
“When you try to repurpose an old building you lose a lot of usable space,” Murphy said. “This was designed with purpose.”
He added, “It’ll be a lot more efficient and a lot more workable.”