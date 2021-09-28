EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County Treasurer Natalie Marx said on Tuesday that she may resign.
Marx was suspended and sued by the county on Aug. 31 for late payments owed by the county in 2020 and 2021 to state and federal entities that resulted in a $93,000 penalty from the IRS.
The county filed a lawsuit on Aug. 31 against Marx and RLI, the insurance company that issued the treasurer’s bond. The county will use the treasurer's $150,000 bond to pay for the cost of late penalties.
Marx attended a public hearing on Tuesday at the Douglas County Public Services Building. She said the errors were a result of her own mismanagement.
"I'm very sorry for these issues," Marx said. "I'm very disappointed in myself because I've always taken my job extremely seriously. I value the services we provide. The taxpayers' dollars are extremely important and invaluable to serving the community. My mismanagement caused these errors, and I accept responsibility."
Marx also said that her personal and work lives got out of balance this past year but that was not an excuse for what happened. She also said the public has lost confidence in her and so is still weighing her options but is leaning toward resigning from her position.
Douglas County commissioners signed a resolution on Tuesday asking Marx to obtain an additional $250,000 bond by Oct. 12.
The commissioners said on Tuesday that they do not believe that Marx was acting with any ill intentions or malfeasance but are seeking the additional bond to ensure that taxpayers' funds are protected against any future liabilities.
The current $150,000 bond may not be enough to cover any undiscovered costs or future liabilities, according to Tuesday's resolution.
Marx is responsible in securing the bond, but the county will be covering for the cost of the bond.
Marx has worked in the Douglas County treasurer's office since 2005. She ran for the position of treasurer unopposed in the 2018 mid-term election. The county treasurer is responsible for the receipts, investments, and disbursement of all funds collected by the county.
