EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is eyeballing eight legislative bills slated to move through the current state legislative session.
PUD government affairs manager, Shiloh Burgess, flagged some of those bills for commissioners at the Monday board meeting.
State legislators assembled for the 105-day session Monday. According to Burgess, 384 bills were introduced as of Jan. 6. A chunk of the 384 bills aren’t fresh ideas, but leftover legislation carried over from the last session, Burgess said, including a (House Bill 1032) bill focused on wildfire mitigation through electrical planning, which is one of the eight on the PUD’s radar.
“The bill looks pretty much the exact same as what was negotiated (last year), but there are a couple new items… that are giving us some concerns related to operations and procedures on how we deenergize lines,” Burgess said during the meeting. “So it becomes a little more prescriptive than I think the original intent was.”
HB 1032 is sponsored by Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, and Rep. Mike Chapman, D-Port Angeles, bit.ly/3GA15bY. Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, sponsored a similar bill in the 2021-22 session and again, this year in the Senate, but the senator has indicated wanting the House to spearhead the bill this session, Burgess said. Rolfes’ bill was killed in the House during the final phase due to budget negotiations and timing during the last session. Burgess added Dent aims to work with utilities to maintain local control within the bill.
“Every utility service territory is different when it comes to wildfire risk,” Burgess said. “What works for Chelan County isn’t necessarily the best for Douglas County and vice versa, because of terrain and equipment.”
House Bill 1117 bit.ly/3X2rOFm is another of the eight bills on the PUD’s radar, which focuses on the risk of rolling blackouts and power supply inadequacy events. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, who sponsored similar legislation in the 2021-22 legislative session, but the bill was vetoed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Senate Bill 5091 bit.ly/3IEDGZH — legislation to create and expand tax incentives for hydrogen fuel cells research, development, production and sale — is another bill Burgess highlighted for commissioners. The legislation “is kind of exciting,” Burgess said.
According to Burgess, 60% of lawmakers serving in Olympia this session are brand new and entering their first in-person legislative session.
“Just know it’s going to be a little clunky as they get their feet under them,” Burgess said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone