EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is eyeballing eight legislative bills slated to move through the current state legislative session.

PUD government affairs manager, Shiloh Burgess, flagged some of those bills for commissioners at the Monday board meeting.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?