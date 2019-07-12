EAST WENATCHEE — Lucian Dorobantu grew up in post-communist Romania, but it was the values of capitalism that brought him to Douglas County to mine cryptocurrency.
“Romania was a relatively new country that exited from a communist regime, and there is still a lot of that old mentality,” he said. “My family saw the benefits of liberty and capitalism and always praised them, so I’ve wanted to come to the United States since I was a little boy.”
Dorobantu now has a small facility in East Wenatchee where he mines a cryptocurrency called Ethereum. It’s not a profitable operation yet, but he’d like to grow, hire employees, invest more capital.
Not only would that help his small operation turn a profit, but he hopes increasing his investment will help him upgrade his temporary business visa into one that would allow him to stay in the U.S. for the long term.
But the infrastructure that delivers power to his facility is at full capacity and he’s been unable to find another location in the county that has sufficient power supply to run the computers he uses to mine cryptocurrency, he said.
It’s a problem faced by many crypto miners and data centers that have moved to the area: Are Douglas County’s resources and infrastructure able to support this new industry's rapid growth?
The county’s PUD, which manages and distributes power, has been trying to answer that question since the cryptocurrency gold rush began five years ago.
Now a newly passed state bill has added another new layer to the conversation about power allocation in Washington: All utilities must rely on 100 percent clean energy by 2045.
In an effort to take a step back to review their policies and rate structure, the PUD in May instituted a moratorium on new contracts with data centers and cryptocurrency miners.
The moratorium doesn’t have an expiration date, but PUD staff will be preparing recommendations this year and any policy changes will likely go to the commission in early 2020, General Manager Gary Ivory said.
“This is a limited resource that we have, the hydro capacity in the Northwest, and so we know that we’re dealing with a limited resource,” Ivory said. “On top of that, we’re required by a certain date to try and have clean energy used in the county. We want to make sure we’re prepared to meet the growth and demand in Douglas County with clean energy.”
Power consumption in the county’s commercial sector increased 131 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to PUD data.
About 15 percent of that increase was due to the agriculture industry, but the bulk was from crypto miners and data centers ramping up production, PUD spokeswoman Meaghan Vibbert said.
The county's largest operation is the Seattle-based Sabey Corporation, which is adding a third building on its campus near Pangborn Memorial Airport. It now has a contract for 52 megawatts of power.
There's one other large data center in the county, owned by Japanese company Actapion, which has a contract for around 19 megawatts, according to the PUD.
There are also several active cryptocurrency mining operations in the county.
PUD officials know the industry is growing, but they want to be able to track the growth of each operation, Ivory said.
“That’s one of the reasons we’ve entered into the moratorium, so we can do a more detailed analysis … We have a little bit of it readily available, but the details we want to tease out through this moratorium process,” he said.
That will be especially important as the utility deals with an industry shift to clean energy, Ivory said. That movement is being spurred by SB 5116, which became law this spring.
“Senate Bill 5116 passed and it will require utilities to have a 100 percent clean energy future and as we look at our power resources that’s certainly part of the equation,” Ivory said. “Also, the growth that we’ve seen in the past few years has been pretty dramatic so we feel that we need to take a step back and look at our distribution system, transmission system and do a strategic look forward.”
Right now, the PUD has already hit that goal — 100 percent of its power is coming from clean resources, Ivory said. Its biggest source of power is Wells Dam below Pateros.
The utility is currently generating four times more power than its residents need and the other roughly 75 percent is sold to utilities outside of the county, according to PUD data.
But as the county’s power consumption grows, the PUD may need to increase its generating resources, Ivory said.
“If we have to develop clean energy to meet that demand, where is it going to come from?” he said. “Is it going to be solar? Is it going to be wind? Are we going to buy on the market and what’s that going to cost? We’re not sure about a lot of those things.”