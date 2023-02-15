WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Chinese balloon that was shot down after crossing the continental U.S. originally had a trajectory that would have taken it over Guam and Hawaii but was blown off course by prevailing winds, a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity said on Wednesday.

The balloon, which Washington, D.C., accuses Beijing of using for surveillance and China says was a civilian research vessel, drifted across Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, then Canada and the central United States before it was shot down by the U.S. military off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4.



