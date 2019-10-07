191009-newslocal-dredging 01.jpg
A crew from KRCI of Wenatchee dredges the Riverfront Park boat launch area along the Columbia River on Monday, removing accumulated sediment from the boat basin. The $602,000 Chelan County PUD project is expected to be finished in November.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

