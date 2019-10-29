Alexis Sison, 7, dressed as Captain Hook, studies reading specialist Megan Castillo's unicorn wings at John Newbery Elementary School in Wenatchee on Tuesday. Children and staff at the school dressed up as some of their favorite characters from books. "We're trying to get everybody excited about reading," Castillo said. The dress up day has been an annual event for about five years. But for only the second year, the school is ending the day with a Fall Into Reading event with activities to encourage reading. Dressing up doesn't come without its hazards. Castillo found out earlier that her unicorn wing span was wider than she thought. "I knocked over my coffee this morning," she said.