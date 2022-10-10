Brush fire (copy)

This screenshot shows Rock Island in the upper left and the Malaga Alcoa Highway across the Columbia River, about where an 100-acre brush fire occurred. 

MALAGA — The driver and passenger of a car that struck a power pole — igniting a 100-acre brush fire and power outage late Friday — were found Sunday, officials said.

The man and a woman were in a black Infiniti on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, about 10 miles south of Wenatchee, when the car veered off the road and into a ditch, striking the pole, said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Lee Risdon.



