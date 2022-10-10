MALAGA — The driver and passenger of a car that struck a power pole — igniting a 100-acre brush fire and power outage late Friday — were found Sunday, officials said.
The man and a woman were in a black Infiniti on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, about 10 miles south of Wenatchee, when the car veered off the road and into a ditch, striking the pole, said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Lee Risdon.
The 50-foot pole split in half and the lines dropped to the brush below, sparking the fire.
The man and woman fled the scene, he said, but the deputy assigned to the case tracked down the man by phone Sunday. The man admitted to crashing the car and leaving because “they got scared,” Risdon said.
Risdon said they are from the Wenatchee area and had not been charged.
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m. Friday to the blaze. A two-alarm fire was called, said Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson. About five trucks were at the scene until about 3 a.m.
Crews returned Saturday morning to ensure the fire was out, McKellar said. No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, the damage to the distribution pole caused 189 Chelan County PUD customers to lose power, said Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson. Crews replaced the pole and power was restored at 8:16 a.m. Saturday, she said.
Separately, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to several illegal burns, like people burning debris in the backyard, over the weekend, McKellar said Sunday. The valley's burn ban previously was extended to Oct. 15, she said.
