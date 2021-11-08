NCW — A 23-year-old from Wenatchee died Saturday afternoon following a two-car collision on Blewett Pass.

Just after 3:50 p.m. Kyra Nelson’s Toyota Corolla, which was traveling northbound on SR97, crossed into the southbound lane at milepost 169, according to the Washington State Patrol. Nelson’s vehicle was struck by a Ford 150 occupied by Robert and Stephanie Spraggon of Cle Elum. Both vehicles came to a rest in the Southbound lane.

All three occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Robert and Stephanie were transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. At press time, their condition was unknown.

John Bryant, a State Patrol spokesman, said cause of the crash is under investigation.

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell