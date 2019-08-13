PESHASTIN — A driver sustained minor injuries after their car left the road and landed partially in the Wenatchee River near Peshastin on Tuesday.
It’s unclear what caused the car to leave the road, said Trooper John Bryant with the State Patrol.
The vehicle was only partially in the water and the driver — who hasn’t been identified — was able to free themselves, he said.
It was reported shortly after 4 p.m. and occurred near milepost 105 on Highway 2/97, Bryant said.
This story will be updated as more information is available.