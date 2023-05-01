sun cove crash.JPG

The intersection of Highway 97 and Sun Cove Road, north of Orondo.

 Provided photo/Google Maps

ORONDO — A Chelan man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence when he failed to yield to traffic Saturday when making a left turn on Highway 97.

Adrian Tiburcio-Lopez, 29, was turning left around 4:42 p.m. onto Sun Cove Road about 11 miles north of Orondo when a 1995 Subaru Legacy struck his vehicle on the passenger side, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.



