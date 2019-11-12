Connor Hastings, 8, hits the ground to avoid a drone being flown by his father, Justin, at Lincoln Park in Wenatchee on Tuesday. Justin said his son started flying his new drone a month ago. "We like to chase each other around with it," he added. Rocky the family dog joined them at the park.
centerpiece
Drone play
Don Seabrook
Photo Editor
I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.
