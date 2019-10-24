OMAK — What began as a routine traffic stop outside Omak yielded meth, heroin, cash and a firearm.
About 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a vehicle driven 42-year-old Kristopher P. Graber of Omak for speeding on Robinson Canyon Road, the department said Thursday in a news release. Graber and his passenger tried to change seats and during the swap the car rolled into a ditch.
Graber, who initially gave the deputy a false name, was driving with a suspended license and had a felony warrant for his arrest from the state Department of Corrections.
The deputy searched Graber and found a large amount of cash in small bills. A K-9 unit from U.S. Border Patrol was called to the scene to search the vehicle and authorities found 142.3 grams of methamphetamine, 7.7 grams of heroin, scales, packaging materials and an illegally possessed firearm, the release said. Total cash seized was $1,535.
Graber was arrested on the warrant and suspicion of making a false statement to a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and third-degree driving with a suspended license. He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail.