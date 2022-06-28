DRYDEN — Planning and budgeting continues for the new Dryden wastewater treatment facility.
The upgrade will create a treatment facility for the Dryden plant and its 50 customers, replacing the current concrete septic tank and drainfields, according to Chelan County PUD water and wastewater manager Ron Slabaugh.
“There’s a couple of drivers for the update,” Slabaugh said. “One, is just that the plant is at the end of its useful life.” Slabaugh said another reason for the project is to reduce wastewater discharges of phosphorus into the Wenatchee River to meet regulations implemented by the state Department of Ecology.
Court Hill, engineering and project manager for the Dryden wastewater improvement project, updated PUD commissioners on progress at the June 20 commission meeting.
Hill said that cost projections of $3.6 million to $4.4 million from January have increased to an estimated $5.5 million. This is due in part to pre-design costs and the addition of a pump truck to move sludge from the Dryden location to the Peshastin wastewater treatment facility.
External funding comes from the Department of Ecology, with a grant of about $2.5 million and a low-interest loan of about $1 million. They also received $1.5 million from the Public Power Benefit allocation. External funding now adds up to about $5 million.
Hudson said the team continues to look for funding sources.
Hill said that the PUD hopes to finalize design documents by July, and confirm a construction completion date by the end of this year. Construction should begin by 2023 so the plant can begin operation in 2024.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone