Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 at Graf Ignatievo airbase

A Dutch soldier stands guard as a Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 takes off at Graf Ignatievo airbase, Bulgaria, April 14, 2022. 

 Reuters/Stoyan Nenov

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Dutch F-35 fighters intercepted a formation of three Russian military aircraft near Poland and escorted them out, the Netherlands' defense ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

"The then unknown aircraft approached the Polish NATO area of responsibility from Kaliningrad," according to Reuters' translation of the ministry's statement.



