Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks at a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) during Macron's state visit to the Netherlands, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 12, 2023. 

AMSTERDAM — The Dutch government collapsed on Friday after failing to reach a deal on restricting immigration, which will trigger new elections in the fall.

The crisis was triggered by a push by Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative VVD party to limit the flow of asylum seekers to the Netherlands, which two of his four-party government coalition refused to support.