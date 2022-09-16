WENATCHEE — Enthusiasm and caution filled the air Thursday afternoon in a discussion among city, county, regional port, sports and other officials about a regional aquatic center.

Oxford Aquatic Center

This shows the Oxford Aquatic Center in Oxford, Ohio. It is an example of a regional aquatic facility state Sen. Brad Hawkins wants in Chelan and Douglas counties.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com

or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?