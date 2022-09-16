WENATCHEE — Enthusiasm and caution filled the air Thursday afternoon in a discussion among city, county, regional port, sports and other officials about a regional aquatic center.
The center, which would replace Wenatchee’s aging public pool, could bring economic and quality-of-life benefits to the Wenatchee Valley, said state Sen. Brad Hawkins, who is promoting the idea.
Hawkins is also proposing state legislation that would allow a regional aquatic district to form. Sales tax would be collected from inside the district, providing revenue for the center. However, if local governments preferred to “rebrand” it to a regional sports complex, Hawkins said a statute already exists for that, which was used to create the Town Toyota Center: the public facilities district.
Hawkins suggested Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority take the lead on starting the project, although he knew the port already had a lot of projects.
After some discussion, Jim Kuntz, port CEO, said he would talk with port commissioners about hiring a consulting firm to study whether the community could support such a facility. The analytical study could include how much revenue might be generated from a one-tenth or two-tenths of a 1% sales tax, but details were not finalized.
“We’re going to need as many tools in our toolbox as we can get,” Kuntz said, referring to Hawkins’ draft bill.
The center could include a 50-meter Olympic size pool, indoor or outdoor, splash pad, zero-entry children’s pool, water slides and picnic area. It could be on 283 acres in the Wenatchi Landing at Odabashian Bridge and Sunset Highway.
It could be built in phases, Hawkins said. But the aquatic district board would ultimately decide what the center included and where it was located.
Hawkins’ legislation says entities can decide whether they want to join the district. If all of unincorporated Chelan and Douglas counties, and 10 incorporated cities within the counties, collected a two-tenths of a 1% sales tax, nearly $6 million could be raised in fiscal year 2024, according to a handout from Hawkins. He said he got the information from the Internal Revenue Service. The tax could bring in about $10.6 million in fiscal year 2025, and $12 million in fiscal year 2029.
However, if some cities, like Leavenworth, opted out of the regional aquatic district, far less funding would be available. Additionally, some cities may be prohibited from collecting two-tenths, because they’re already collecting one-tenth, so Hawkins said he would get more information.
Douglas County Commissioner Dan Sutton said he and fellow commissioners enthusiastically supported the idea of a regional aquatic facility.
Several meeting attendees, such as Rock Island Mayor Randy Agnew and Sutton, said they wanted to “go big or go home.”
Dorry Foster, Wenatchee Valley YMCA CEO, and Steve Robinson, YMCA board member and capital project chairperson, reminded the group of 34 the YMCA has plans for a $22 million, 45,000-square-foot facility with a 25-yard pool, for which architects were hired last week.
Foster said she is worried residents wouldn’t want to donate toward the YMCA pool if they were being taxed for a larger facility. She also is concerned another new facility would take away possible YMCA members and perhaps duplicate services.
“This will have an impact on our plan moving forward, which is concerning,” Foster said.
After the meeting, she said YMCA officials were “thrilled with the decision to gain analytical information and conduct due diligence for the regional aquatic center. It would be fantastic for our community to have this. We trust our elected officials to ensure all related projects are successful.”
“My understanding of what the YMCA is, is just a four-lane, 25-yard pool, and to me it’s just like apples and oranges,” Hawkins said, comparing his idea to the YMCA’s facility. “There’s no way it’s going to be enough for our growing region in terms of meeting our needs.”
Robinson said Hawkins’ understanding was not true, and the YMCA’s plan was “way more than a four-lane lap pool.”
“I don’t know where you got that information; we told you that yesterday,” Robinson said. “It’s a full aquatic center.”
Many officials voiced the need for both facilities.
“Wenatchee’s pool, no doubt about it, is not going to exist at some point,” said Jerrilea Crawford, East Wenatchee mayor. “And I would say, given what you’re building and what Eastmont has, that’s not enough. I 100% believe that with all of my heart… I don’t think it will minimize your membership at all.”
Kuntz said he thought the aquatic center could get “over used” during certain times of the year, like holidays, with people seeking the new YMCA pool.
Maribel Cruz, Community Center at Lake Chelan operations lead, also spoke up about her group’s new 25-yard pool and “full facility plan,” and had similar sentiments as Foster’s regarding fundraising ability.
The nonprofit Seven Acres Foundation is backing the community center’s facility, which is under construction and plans to open in summer 2023.
Coincidentally, the Upper Valley Park & Recreation Area (PRSA) and the city of Leavenworth are seeking a firm to conduct a feasibility study to enclose the community pool for year-round use. PRSA published a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) in late July and results from this study are expected in spring 2023.
By the end of the nearly two-hour meeting, officials agreed to gather again for discussion on Oct. 19 or 20 and speak with coworkers about the proposed facility.