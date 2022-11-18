FILE PHOTO: Black Friday sales begin at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, KY

A general view of a sign highlighting discounted items as Black Friday sales begin at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky, on Nov. 26, 2021. 

 Reuters/Jon Cherry/File photo

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Retailers such as Target Corporation and Kohl's Corporation are slashing prices by as much as 50% on toys and other popular holiday gifts in early Black Friday deals aimed at increasingly frugal consumers — but the bargains aren't what they seem.

Discounts on toys are up this year compared to last, when supply-chain snarls made it difficult to get products on store shelves and consumers were flush with cash, according to e-commerce analytics firm DataWeave.



