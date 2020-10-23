WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, an early-voting expert said on Friday, signaling a potential record turnout out for a Nov. 3 matchup between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
According to Michael McDonald of the University of Florida’s Elections Project, at least 50.95 million people had cast ballots in person or by mail 11 days before Election Day.
That is roughly one-third of the 150 million-plus ballots that McDonald and other experts predict could be cast this year. Some 137 million ballots were cast in the 2016 election.
The massive early-vote total gives the Republican Trump less leeway to change minds before voting concludes. Opinion polls show him trailing Biden, a Democrat, both nationally and in several battleground states that will decide who sits in the White House on Jan. 20, 2021.
Trump has frequently assailed absentee voting as unreliable, and his campaign has fought states’ efforts to expand a practice that analysts say is as secure as any other method.
Trump himself has voted by mail in past elections, but plans to vote in person in Florida on Saturday, the White House said.
Vice President Mike Pence cast his early-vote ballot in Indianapolis on Friday morning.
Democrats have cast roughly 5 million more votes than Republicans so far, though their margin has shrunk in recent days, according to TargetSmart, a Democratic analytics firm.
The pandemic has upended campaign traditions. Americans may find themselves waiting days or weeks to know who won as election officials count tens of millions of mail-in votes.
Florida, Trump’s next stop on the campaign trail, is a must-win for the president and among the battleground states likely to decide the election.
Both candidates have showered attention on the state, where a Reuters/Ipsos poll this week found Biden moving into a slight lead after being in a statistical tie a week earlier.
Polls have shown Trump, who won voters above the age of 65 by 17 percentage points in 2016, to be running even or trailing Biden with senior voters this year in the state, home to many retirees, a sign of possible trouble for the president.
Former President Barack Obama, with whom Biden served as vice president for eight years, will campaign in Florida on Saturday, Biden’s campaign said. Obama made his campaign-trail debut for Biden in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.