WENATCHEE — Tremors from a trio of early morning earthquakes were felt in North Central Washington on Friday.
The largest was a magnitude 4.6 quake that occurred near Everett just before 3 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.
Two more followed — a magnitude 3.5 near Monroe and a 2.5 near Royal City, according to the USGS. There have been several aftershocks across the state.
The agency’s community intensity map, which tracks where people feel earthquakes, had seven responses from people living in East Wenatchee and six in Wenatchee.
There were also several in Cashmere and Leavenworth, and a handful in Chelan.
The larger quake was strongly felt across the Seattle area, which is closer to its epicenter. No damage has been reported, according to The Seattle Times.
The seismic event comes a week after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California, the area's largest in two decades.