EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Council has accepted over $843,000 in grants for public defense and transportation.
The two grants were unanimously approved for acceptance during the council’s meeting Tuesday night.
The first grant is $36,000 from the Office of Public Defense and can be used to increase compensation for public defense service providers or to pay for investigator, expert or interpreter services. The city will receive half the money in 2022 and the rest in 2023.
The second grant is just over $807,000 from the state’s Transportation Improvement Board for improvements to the intersection at 3rd Street South East and Rock Island Road. The city will also use $138,000 of its own money for the project, as well as $4,000 from a nearby development.
In addition to accepting grants, the city also doled out one of its own. The council approved a $8,000 lodging tax grant to the Eastmont Winter Classic Basketball Tournament. The tournament will take place Feb. 25-27 and will involve over 65 teams grades 3rd through 8th.
"I can tell you this is going to be money well spent," city council member Robert Tidd said. "We have a lot of money in this account, and it's refreshing that we have opportunity to actually utilize some of this."
