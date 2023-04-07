221103-newslocal-roadwork 01.jpg (copy) (copy)
Crews pave Ninth Street in East Wenatchee in November 2022, as part of an $1.9 million-plus project to install regulated traffic lights at the intersection of Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway. Widened sidewalks to access the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail are also included in the work.

EAST WENATCHEE — The city will replace a portion of an asphalt sidewalk with concrete for nearly $29,000, as part of its intersection improvement project on Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway.

The total $1.9 million project began in late October. It includes installing traffic lights, widening sidewalks to create shorter crossings, creating landscape buffers, and updating the East Wenatchee Water District’s system in the area.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

