Crews pave Ninth Street in East Wenatchee in November 2022, as part of an $1.9 million-plus project to install regulated traffic lights at the intersection of Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway. Widened sidewalks to access the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail are also included in the work.
EAST WENATCHEE — The city will replace a portion of an asphalt sidewalk with concrete for nearly $29,000, as part of its intersection improvement project on Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway.
The total $1.9 million project began in late October. It includes installing traffic lights, widening sidewalks to create shorter crossings, creating landscape buffers, and updating the East Wenatchee Water District’s system in the area.
The change order approved Tuesday removes a portion of an asphalt path on the north side of Ninth Street and replaces it with a concrete sidewalk, as concrete has more longevity and requires less maintenance, according to city public works manager, Garren Melton.
In 2019, the city received $1.2 million in a Federal Highway Administration Surface Transportation Block Grant, then another $600,000 federal grant in 2022. The city had $20,000 left over and will use that money for the sidewalk upgrades, according to Melton.
An additional $9,000 to help bridge the funding gap in the $1.9 million total will come from the city’s road improvement fund. The East Wenatchee Water District also contributed $142,913.
Melton said the costs could still change if unforeseen issues surface and if prices rise.
The traffic lights were supposed to be installed in February, but will go in later this month due to supply chain issues, Melton said. However, the lights won’t be operational until sometime in May, as some electrical parts are still delayed.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone