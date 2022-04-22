EAST WENATCHEE — A months-long debate about whether or not to ban fireworks in East Wenatchee has finally come to a close.
The East Wenatchee City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to ban fireworks during the Fourth of July (but not New Year’s) and to make possessing or storing aerial fireworks illegal. The new regulations won’t go into effect until 2023, meaning that fireworks will still be allowed during Fourth of July 2022.
Council members Christine Johnson and John Sterk were the two nay votes. Both expressed frustration that the motion, which was originally proposed and tabled at an April 5 meeting, was an attempt to redo two other failed votes regarding firework bans.
The two votes took place on March 15. One would have banned fireworks at all times except on New Year’s Eve and the other would have banned them at all times. Both failed with 3-4 votes.
Sterk said that other council members’ statements that the order of those two votes had impacted the final outcome were “bogus.” (The complete ban was voted on before the partial ban.)
“I don't think it sets a precedent — of any kind on the good side of the equation — to pass something and then almost immediately, at the first opportunity, to change it,” Sterk said. “I don't think it does us a bit of good. Even if we pass it, I think all of us know that give it a year or two or three and it'll come right back.”
Prior to the final vote on the ban, Sterk moved to strike the language of a ban and instead just vote on the possession of aerials into two separate things. That vote failed 3-4, with council members Sasha Sleiman, Matthew Hepner, Robert Tidd and Shayne Magdoff voting against it.
Johnson said she took issue with the fact that the approved ordinance came about after one council member worked with legal counsel on the wording before it was presented to the council. At a workshop last week, both the mayor and legal counsel confirmed that process is legal.
“I don't understand what the point is of having a council if one council member is going to propose rewritten codes without the knowledge and discussion of the rest of the council,” Johnson said. “I feel as if the action was taken simply to have a do-over of the vote. And I feel that that is a really poor reflection on this council.”
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said although the process has been “a very challenging exercise,” she highly respects the council.
“You're passionate. You care enough to bring your issues forward, be honest in your dialogue and connect with the community,” Crawford said. “I think every one of you have done this through this exercise and I recognize the challenge it has been and I recognize how that has been a challenge to the community as well.”