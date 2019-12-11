EAST WENATCHEE — Road projects, a new public works building, an additional attorney and a couple of salary increases are included in the city's 2020 budget.
The budget, which the City Council adopted last week, totals about $20.1 million in expenses and about $22.6 million in revenue. The general fund is budgeted for about $7.8 million in expenses and about $7.4 million in revenue.
East Wenatchee budgeted about $4.4 million for street improvements and about $2.8 million for capital improvements.
Road projects include Ninth Street and Valley Mall Parkway intersection enhancements, a roundabout at Third Street Southeast and Highline Drive, and North Kentucky Avenue paving overlay.
Design for the expansion and modernization of the public works building is set to be completed next year, and construction is expected to begin next year. Also in the plans are design of a new police station to house both the administration and officers and design for a City Hall remodel to exclude the police department.
"Our city really can't grow anymore from an annexation standpoint or anything because we don't have any room to put anybody anywhere," Mayor Steve Lacy said. "Every office is filled. … Eventually we'll create more room for administrative staffing here in this building so we can grow."
A full-time deputy prosecuting attorney will be added to the city staff at an estimated cost of $105,000 for salary, benefits, training and travel.
Lacy said the number of public records requests has increased dramatically, prompting the city attorney to ask for help.
"Some of them are fairly significant, and the ones that involve the court or the police all require a fairly in-depth review by the city attorney," he said. "We had been utilizing the clerk and the staff primarily to do most of the legwork on that. It got to the point where the attorney needed to be involved in it to the extent that now I've just turned it over to him."
Court cases have also increased, he said, which meant another body was needed. With the addition of the deputy prosecuting attorney, the legal assistant will now move into the finance department.
The city's court administrator and project development manager will see raises of $8,500 and $7,000, respectively.
"We found out that we had two positions that were severely underpaid," Lacy said. "So we did a study and determined that, to get those up to parity, we had to increase their salaries substantially."
Property tax collections increased 1.9% because of the regular 1% levy increase and new construction.