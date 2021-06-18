EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Police Department is getting a new home thanks to a recent city buy.
The East Wenatchee City Council approved the purchase of a two-story building at 50 Simon St. on Thursday night during a special meeting.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said the city spent $4.23 million on the building — a fraction of what she said it would have cost the city to construct a new building.
“We had plans to build a building in a couple years, but given the market and cost of building a building right now, we’d be lucky if we could build something for 12 million,” she said.
Councilmember Sasha Sleiman agreed: “The police department has needed some more space for quite some time. We were quite fortunate to purchase an existing building because building one would cost an exorbitant amount of money.”
Police Chief Rick Johnson said the department is excited about the new building and appreciative of the city’s support.
“We’re gonna be able to take the East Wenatchee Police Department to the next level with the facility,” Johnson said.
He added that the new facilities will allow the department to do some of the things outlined in the department’s most recent Loaned Executive Management Assistance Program review, or LEMAP, study, including internal training programs.
Crawford said with the police department in another building, the rest of the municipal offices located in city hall will also have more room.
The building will require a few immediate renovations before the police department can move in, including security updates. But Crawford believes the department will be able to move into the building during the first quarter of 2022.
Other long-term renovations, such as adding a sally port and locating a different water supply, will be tackled in the next few years. Crawford estimated that all renovations will total a couple of million dollars.
The building is currently occupied by the state Department of Social & Health Services, which will stay there through at least the end of the year. Crawford said the city is working out whether DSHS would be willing to rent the top floor of the building in the future.
The building was purchased from Three Eagle Holdings, LLC.