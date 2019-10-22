WENATCHEE — Candidates for East Wenatchee mayor and City Council talked about growth and the search for a new police chief at a Tuesday forum sponsored by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Councilmembers Jerrilea Crawford and Tim Detering are running for mayor, and Christine Johnson and Marl Kane are running for Position 6 on the council.
Here are some of their responses.
On looking for a new police chief
Mayoral candidates
Jerrilea Crawford: “I would like the community to know who your next police chief is and to feel like you have a relationship with that person. I would also expect that they have a leadership style that is open and approachable and is out actively talking to the department and meeting with the community. One of the goals I’d have them do right away is reach out to the school district and build up that relationship and see how East Wenatchee Police Department can partner better with the school system.”
Tim Detering: “The one thing I’m going to look for as much as anything else is somebody who has a management style not only that can relate to the officers but that can exemplify the values of the city. ... One of the things I would require of him afterward, though, is what I call walk-around management. I want him to take the time every day to be contacting and in contact with the officers, the sergeants and the detectives that work for him so that he has his finger on the pulse of what is going on in his department.”
On annexation and growth
Council candidates
Christine Johnson: “I think some people see that as a costly thing, but in the long run, I think annexation is beneficial for both the areas being annexed and also for the city. I think we need to make clearer boundaries for the city so that people have a clear understanding of where they live. ... We have to weigh the cost and benefit for each area that we look at it, but I think it’s important that we work toward growth all the time.”
Marl Kane: “There’s been a lot of consideration in the past about leaving areas in the county because the county is very large and has a limited amount of tax base. But as we now look at the growth at Baker Flats and the airport, the county has now increased their tax base and it only makes sense now to bring our neighborhoods together and create a strong and vibrant city.”