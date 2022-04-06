EAST WENATCHEE — A motion that would ban the sale or discharge of fireworks for Fourth of July but not New Year’s in East Wenatchee was tabled for a later time.
The 4-3 vote to table the proposed ban came Tuesday night. Council members Christine Johnson, Robert Tidd, John Sterk and Harry Raab voted to table consideration of the ban.
Council members Matthew Hepner, Sasha Sleiman and Shayne Magdoff voted against it.
The vote came after multiple workshops regarding the possibility of a fireworks ban and multiple failed motions.
During the last meeting on March 15, the council considered two ordinances: one that would ban fireworks at all times except on New Year’s Eve and one that would ban them at all times. Both failed with 3-4 votes.
A sentence that makes it illegal for individuals to possess or store aerial fireworks
A decrease in the penalty fees from $125 to $100 for a first violation of the code and from $250 to $175 for a second violation
“For me it’s the changes. I don’t necessarily understand the changes; I would like an opportunity to discuss them,” Johnson said. “I feel like there are substantial changes to the wording to the current code and I feel that if there’s that much of a change, that it should be discussed by the entire council and not just a few.”
Sterk agreed, saying he had read and reread the ordinance and had it explained to him by the city’s legal counsel but still had questions.
“From my understanding, as per counsel, there essentially are two different subjects here,” Sterk said. “I think they should be separated. We have a vote to redo our vote, and then there was another discussion about putting teeth, if you please, into the aerials that is a little bit deeper, which we have never had a chance to discuss.”
Magdoff agreed that there were some significant changes and said that the fees in the original ordinance seemed excessive after the council discovered any offenders might also get fees from the state.
Sleiman did not think the changes warranted another workshop meeting.
“If we table this for another workshop, how would that workshop be any different than the workshops we’ve already had? And the discussions and we’ve had public comment and we’ve had time to research,” Sleiman said
Both city staff and the police said they would be prepared to discuss the ordinance at the council workshop on April 14.
