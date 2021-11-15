The city is also proposing plans for on-site public works facilities that include six large buildings. Eventually, all of the existing buildings in the public works area — including a 9,000 square-foot shop, a carport, an old brick building and storage areas — will be demolished to make way for the construction.
“The maintenance facility is the biggest concern for staff needs at the city right now,” Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said in an email. “The current public works facility is part of the old Eastmont School District bus garage. It has dirt floors, marginal drainage, rusty drinking water and limited storage, and the electrical service has limited capacity."
The city only has funding to build one of the planned buildings: a single-story public works facility that will include a mezzanine for storage, a vehicle maintenance shop, administrative offices and locker rooms. The building is planned for next year.
Crawford said the city does not have a cost estimate. She also said the city doesn’t have an estimate of how much the six buildings will cost in total.
The public works facility will be funded through a limited tax general obligation bond the city passed earlier this year. That bond also funded the purchase of the Simon Street building. Crawford said a future funding source for additional buildings is unknown at this time.
A public hearing on the city’s proposal is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at city hall or over Zoom. More information, including the Zoom link, is available on the city’s website.
