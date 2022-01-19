EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Hall is temporarily closing to the public due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.
As of Wednesday morning, Chelan and Douglas counties reported 2,897 cases in the last 14 days for a total of 22,764 cases. City hall closed previously during COVID's initial surge.
“The new variant is highly, highly contagious and is definitely making its rounds and hitting us at City Hall,” Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said during a city council meeting Tuesday night. “Given that almost all of our departments are already short staffed just because of people being out on leave or hiring changes … we are at a critical point where if we get one more person with COVID, we can't functionally operate.”
The closure started at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Police Department and Municipal Court windows and the East Wenatchee Library will remain open.
City services will remain in place, but in-person services will be temporarily unavailable. Individuals needing to come to city hall to do work in person should call ahead at (509) 884-9515 and each department will make special accommodations on a case-by-case basis. Online services can be found at EastWenatcheeWa.gov.
The city will reevaluate COVID-19 case counts on Monday to determine whether reopening is appropriate.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.