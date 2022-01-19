Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee City Hall is temporarily closing to the public due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday morning, Chelan and Douglas counties reported 2,897 cases in the last 14 days for a total of 22,764 cases. City hall closed previously during COVID's initial surge. 

“The new variant is highly, highly contagious and is definitely making its rounds and hitting us at City Hall,” Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said during a city council meeting Tuesday night. “Given that almost all of our departments are already short staffed just because of people being out on leave or hiring changes … we are at a critical point where if we get one more person with COVID, we can't functionally operate.”

The closure started at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Police Department and Municipal Court windows and the East Wenatchee Library will remain open.

City services will remain in place, but in-person services will be temporarily unavailable. Individuals needing to come to city hall to do work in person should call ahead at (509) 884-9515 and each department will make special accommodations on a case-by-case basis. Online services can be found at EastWenatcheeWa.gov.

The city will reevaluate COVID-19 case counts on Monday to determine whether reopening is appropriate.

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?