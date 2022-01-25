Purchase Access

EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee announced it reopened City Hall to the public late Tuesday morning. 

The city hall closed to the public at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and short staffing. 

"It may be necessary to close City Hall if staff levels again dip due to COVID infections," Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said over email. "Our goal is to maintain essential services, therefor limiting exposure reduces infections and protects the community."

She added that the closure did not delay any services since city staff were still able to assist the public via phone and online services. During the closure, the Police Department and Municipal Court windows and the East Wenatchee Library remained open.

As of Monday morning, Chelan and Douglas counties reported new 3,889 cases in the last 14 days for a total of 24,693 cases. City Hall closed previously during the pandemic's initial stages.

The city can be reached at (509) 884-9515, and online services can be found at EastWenatcheeWa.gov.

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

