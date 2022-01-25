Outside doors to the East Wenatchee city hall complex remain open for access to the police and library, but inside doors for the public were closed to city hall offices by concern over an increase in COVID-19 infections.
"It may be necessary to close City Hall if staff levels again dip due to COVID infections," Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said over email. "Our goal is to maintain essential services, therefor limiting exposure reduces infections and protects the community."
She added that the closure did not delay any services since city staff were still able to assist the public via phone and online services. During the closure, the Police Department and Municipal Court windows and the East Wenatchee Library remained open.
As of Monday morning, Chelan and Douglas counties reported new 3,889 cases in the last 14 days for a total of 24,693 cases. City Hall closed previously during the pandemic's initial stages.
The city can be reached at (509) 884-9515, and online services can be found at EastWenatcheeWa.gov.
