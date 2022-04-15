EAST WENATCHEE — Tensions were high at East Wenatchee City Hall Thursday night as the city council hashed out what some members called a “messy” vote on banning fireworks.
The vote in question was actually two: one to ban fireworks at all times except on New Year’s Eve and one to ban them at all times. On March 15, both motions failed on 3-4 votes
The failed votes left the city at an impasse: The current code regarding fireworks is unenforceable due to a change in 2016 that references a state code that no longer exists. Regardless of whether the council enacts a ban, the code will still need to be fixed.
“That's why you don't see any citations on the East Wenatchee side,” Police Chief Rick Johnson said.
Council members agreed that the code needed to be fixed — but they were split over whether an almost identical ordinance is the way to do so.
The April 5 ordinance was proposed as the way to do so.
The only changes to the ordinance were a sentence that would make storing and possessing aerial fireworks illegal and a decrease in the penalty fees for violating the code.
The council voted 4-3 to table the ordinance to have more discussion at a workshop.
At Thursday's meeting, Council members Christine Johnson and John Sterk expressed frustration that the motion reintroduced the possibility of a ban and advocated for separating the issue of a ban from cleaning up the code.
“I understand that a council person has the right to bring up something again. I understand that. But why? Why are we doing this?” Sterk said. “There's really no reason to do this. We're wasting time.”
“I've been here since January 2016. This is the first time I've ever seen anything come back two weeks later because people said, ‘Oh, I didn't like the way that that vote went.’ Once it's done, it's done,” he continued.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said that although situations where an issue would come back for a second vote are rare, a council member is well within their right to revisit an issue. She pointed out that the order in which the March 15 votes took place likely impacted the final outcome since the partial ban was voted on before the complete ban.
Sleiman agreed, saying she voted against the partial ban and in favor of the complete ban.
“Was that a mistake that I was not willing to compromise? Maybe,” she said. “When I voted that way and others voted that way, the ordinance failed. And then nobody else compromised either for an all-out ban. Now we need to find a way for all of us to compromise.”
Another disagreement revolved around how the ordinance was brought to the council.
Sterk and Johnson asserted that multiple council members had come together to draft the ordinance outside council meetings. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Sean Lewis, who drafted the ordinance, and the mayor denied that allegation, saying that although multiple council members had spoken to Lewis individually about the issue, only one had proposed the changes to the ordinance that resulted in its being on the agenda.
“To be quite honest with you, that's all it takes,” Lewis said. “Any of you at any time could call legal (counsel) on the phone and — subject to the mayor's approval of my use of time and things like that — we can put ordinances on the agenda for you.”
Council member Sleiman said doing so is “literally the job of a city council member.”
“In other cities, if you have an issue, or there's something that a constituent has brought to you as an elected official, you can bring it forth to the council,” she said. “It doesn't have to be a collective and then that's the purpose of the collective, to sit in an open public session to have discussion and take a vote. That is public policy making.”
Sterk said he could “care less about any other city…This is what we do.” Johnson said that although the method is legal, she wished the council had hashed out whether or not to revisit the issue in a workshop.
“Just because it's OK, I don't, as a council member, feel that it's right,” she said.
Moving forward
Johnson said she had received emails from constituents stating that the second vote on the partial ban was like a “proverbial middle finger” to the public and that the process had made the council look dysfunctional.
“I feel bad about that,” Johnson said. “That's not really what I think any of us are here to do — and I think it's a bad look.”
Sleiman agreed that the process had been “messy” and “confusing” but argued against the constituents’ concerns. She added that East Wenatchee’s status as one of only three municipalities between Douglas and Chelan counties without a fireworks ban makes the city look bad.
Council member Shayne Magdoff said a number of residents had told her they thought the council would have already voted in favor of the ban. “Even though it looked messy, they still want to see us move forward,” Magdoff said.
Because the meeting was a workshop and not a regular business meeting, no decision was made. In order for the tabled ordinance to be voted on, a council member would have to motion to remove it from the table and a majority vote would need to support that decision. Councilmembers Rob Tidd and Matthew Hepner were absent from the workshop.