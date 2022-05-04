EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee Council Member John Sterk has resigned as the city's representative on the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center board, citing an upcoming drag event.
“When the museum puts on a program of drag queens, I don’t think that reflects the values of our community by and large," Sterk said during a council meeting Tuesday night. “I know people will disagree with that, but I have to — I’m like everyone else. I put my name on certain things and that is not something that I endorse at all, so that’s my rationale behind my departure from the board.”
The museum is holding “A Dragtastic Event” on June 17 from 8 to 10 p.m. The event, which is limited 21 and up, will feature a catwalk, beer, wine and a special signature cocktail. Individual tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Group VIP tables start at $125.
Sterk made his comments toward the end of the council meeting, saying he wanted to clarify his decision. Earlier on, Mayor Jerrilea Crawford announced Sterk was stepping down and asked for a volunteer to fill it. Council members Robert Tidd, Sasha Sleiman and Shayne Magdoff offered their time. The position ultimately went to Magdoff, who was Sterk’s alternate.
Sterk has been on the council since 2016. He moved to East Wenatchee in 1988 and is a pastor at Bethel Baptist Church.
