EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee plans to establish a rainy day fund of $1 million to help the city face emergencies.
The fund was approved during Tuesday’s city council meeting as part of a motion updating the city’s financial management policy, which hadn’t been touched since 2009.
The fund will have a starting balance of $750,000, which will be taken from current reserves. The city plans to add $50,000 to the fund each year until it reaches $1 million.
Councilmember Rob Tidd suggested the city invest the rainy day fund in a low-risk interest-bearing vehicle, which Finance Director Josh DeLay agreed could be an option. “I’d like to see us consider that because I hate to just leave it static in an account where it’s not accruing anything,” Tidd said.
Only a majority vote from the city council will allow the city to access the fund. DeLay said there aren’t currently stipulations to what might trigger such a vote.
“I didn’t want to put the clamps down too tight on that. I think it just has to be something that the council sees we need the money for this,” DeLay said. “I envision it like an emergency because we have so many other reserves outside of this that we’d use first. And then if we’re really in a bad situation, we’re going to tap into this million bucks.”
The city of Wenatchee also maintains a rainy day fund. The fund is expected to have a balance of $1.6 million by the end of the year, according to preliminary budget documents.
