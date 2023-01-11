Staff of East Wenatchee and Douglas County show residents of N.W. 19th Street and N.W. Cascade Avenue plans for a street improvement project at an open house in the Douglas County Public Services Building in East Wenatchee Tuesday evening.
EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee and Douglas County held a community open house Tuesday evening to show residents on N.W. 19th Street and N.W. Cascade Avenue about an upcoming street improvement project.
City and county officials were on hand at the Douglas County Public Services Building in East Wenatchee to answer questions while residents viewed a layout of the project.
The $5 million improvement project consists of upkeeping aging portions of the roads, widening the roads, implementing center turn lanes, and installing bicycle lanes and sidewalks on .44 miles on both sides of the streets.
The project will also improve a stormwater drainage system by upgrading curbs and gutters on the roads so the nearby stormwater facility to filter metals, oils and garbage collected by stormwater before it flows into the Columbia River, according to East Wenatchee Public Works manager Garren Melton. Construction for the project is now expected to start in the middle of the summer, said Melton.
He said he is personally excited for the project, as planning and developing began before he started working for the city four years ago.
Melton said the residents who came to the open house were positive about the project and were particularly happy about new sidewalks for the children who wait for school buses on the street and happy about the gutter improvements so water will stop building up on their properties.
The city received $2 million from the state’s Transportation Improvement Board and $2.2 million from the state Department of Ecology for the project.
Melton said the city and the county will together put in $800,000. However, officials are still discussing how much each entity should pay, he said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone