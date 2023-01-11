East Wenatchee and Douglas County open house

Staff of East Wenatchee and Douglas County show residents of N.W. 19th Street and N.W. Cascade Avenue plans for a street improvement project at an open house in the Douglas County Public Services Building in East Wenatchee Tuesday evening.  

 World photo/Gabriel Garcia

EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee and Douglas County held a community open house Tuesday evening to show residents on N.W. 19th Street and N.W. Cascade Avenue about an upcoming street improvement project.

City and county officials were on hand at the Douglas County Public Services Building in East Wenatchee to answer questions while residents viewed a layout of the project.



