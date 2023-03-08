EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee on Tuesday agreed to pay $30,000 toward the Regional Sports Complex feasibility study.
The city entered an interlocal agreement with other regional jurisdictions to hire a consulting firm for $300,000 to conduct a feasibility study of a proposed Regional Sports Complex.
The study will look at a multitude of regional factors, including existing aquatic and sports options and their conditions, demographics, and voter support. And concentrate on public interests and focus group feedback.
The jurisdictions and their contributions are:
Greater Wenatchee PFD (which is for the Town Toyota Center), $100,000.
Chelan County, $50,000.
Douglas County, $50,000.
City of Wenatchee, $40,000.
City of East Wenatchee, $30,000.
Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, $30,000.
Last week, the Regional Sports Complex Consultant Selection Subcommittee revealed three final consultants out of seven to advance to interviews on March 15.
The three final consultants are:
Hunden Strategic Partners, a real estate development firm based out of Chicago.
C.H. Johnson Consulting Inc., another Chicago-based consulting firm.
