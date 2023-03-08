East Wenatchee City Hall (copy) (copy) (copy)

East Wenatchee City Hall campus on Ninth Street N.E.

 Provided photo/City of East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee on Tuesday agreed to pay $30,000 toward the Regional Sports Complex feasibility study.

The city entered an interlocal agreement with other regional jurisdictions to hire a consulting firm for $300,000 to conduct a feasibility study of a proposed Regional Sports Complex.

aquatic center (copy) (copy)

This photo shows the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Indiana. 


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?