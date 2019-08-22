EAST WENATCHEE — Skateboarding is no longer allowed in the new Gateway Park.
The City Council on Tuesday approved changing an existing ordinance against using skateboards, roller skates, rollerblades, scooters or coasters in city-owned parks. The amendment extends the boundaries of the prohibition to include Gateway Park, located at 88 9th St. NE.
Now the boundaries are 11th Street on the north, Simon Street on the south, Highway 28 on the west and Eastmont Avenue on the west.
Skateboarders have been doing tricks at Gateway Park since it opened this summer, city attorney Devin Poulson told the council. Violating the ordinance is a civil infraction and could result in a citation, Poulson said.
However, he said, East Wenatchee could still be held liable if someone were injured while skateboarding on city property.
Councilman John Sterk said he supported amending the ordinance even though he admitted people would likely still violate it.
“I am in favor of keeping (the park) as nice as we can for as long as we can,” he said. “I have a sizeable library and I have books that are 30-40 years old that look like they’re brand new, so I like pristine.”
Councilman Matthew Hepner was the only vote against the change.
“We want young people and kids to get out there and skateboard, get away from computer games, video games, X-boxes, PS4s. Then they go out and they do it, and then we say no because we want it to be pristine,” he said. “What’s the point? What was the whole point of building it if it’s not going to be used? I’m a big fan of books myself, but if the book just sits on the shelf and you never open it and it’s never read, what good is it?”
Councilmembers Jerrilea Crawford and Tim Detering pointed out that there are other parks where skateboarding is allowed.