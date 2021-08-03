EAST WENATCHEE — The City of East Wenatchee is in the early stages of design for a regional stormwater facility.
The city is conducting a design project for a facility that would accommodate runoff from the entire 19th Street corridor, including around 900 feet of Douglas County’s Cascade Avenue. Currently water in the corridor flows through a series of roadside ditches, short segments of piping and paved shoulders.
Garren Melton, the city’s natural resource specialist, said that because stormwater carries pollutants, the city wants to prevent it from reaching the Columbia River.
“The facility will provide treatment to runoff from the 19th Street basin,” he said. “By having this facility at the bottom of 19th Street, we’re basically putting a large filter in to catch these pollutants.”
The design project is currently contracted for $248,500 — $233,500 of which has been funded through a state grant. Since the project is still early in the design process, the city does not yet have estimates on how much the facility would cost if built, when it would be implemented or what it might look like.
The Department of Ecology has already approved the city to move forward with a more in-depth cultural resources survey, and the Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation has given permit authorization for further investigative excavations.
Melton said DAHP’s authorization is a “big step” because it will allow the project to see what is on the site, if there are any locations that need to be avoided, and whether there will be any restrictions or requirements. That information, in turn, can begin to be incorporated into the design, Melton said.
“This evaluation is needed in order to ensure our designs current footprint is permittable. We want to ensure we do not carry the design too far only to find out it needs to be revised due to a cultural resource discovery,” he added.
Separate from the design project, the city is also partnering with Douglas and Chelan counties and the cities of East Wenatchee, Wenatchee and Pullman to conduct a survey on regional stormwater management and permit compliance as required by the state Department of Ecology.
Pullman, which is located in southeastern Washington, was included in the partnership for a few reasons. Melton said in addition to financial support, collecting data from Pullman provides another base line to compare results to, which can help East Wenatchee gage residents’ understanding of the stormwater program compared to others in eastern Washington.
On Tuesday East Wenatchee City Council OK’d an interlocal agreement authorizing the partnership. Each municipality’s contribution to the survey will not exceed $7,000, according to the agreement.
The study will survey residents in neighborhoods with Homeowner Association-maintained stormwater Best Management Practices (BMPs) to gauge their understanding of proper inspection and maintenance procedures. The data collected will then be used to create targeted education and outreach materials.
“We want to reach out to these groups and make sure that they have the tools and the resources they need to take care of their infrastructure,” Melton said during the city council meeting
He used his own HOA community, which has its own storm pond as an example of why the survey and subsequent education are important: “This is infrastructure that’s expensive to put in, and if you don’t maintain it properly, it can be very expensive to fix. There’s not an HOA out there that would be happy to find out they have a bill because they forgot to do easy preventable maintenance on it.”