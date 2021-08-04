EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee is in good financial shape, according to its latest financial report.
The report, which compares revenue and expenditures from June 2021 to June 2020, paints a positive picture of the city’s finances.
“The city has strong fund balances, and these should continue barring any further pandemic setbacks,” East Wenatchee Finance Director Josh DeLay said. “We’re in a great financial position, which will allow us to continue to upgrade and modernize city infrastructure. You will see increases in our expenditures in the next few years for these upgrades, but these are all planned and that’s the reason why cities build up their fund balances.”
During a presentation of the financial report to the City Council on Tuesday night, DeLay said the city’s cash balances for all funds at the end of June were at $11.2 million.
“It’s gotta be a record, not even close,” DeLay said. “I don’t think we’ve ever been over $10 million, so it’s crazy.”
A lot of that increase is thanks to $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds, but DeLay said tax revenue increases outpacing expenditure increases have also contributed.
Revenue
DeLay had a positive outlook on tax revenues during his City Council presentation.
He said sales tax is up 24.1% from last year, “which is incredible. The numbers are just rolling in, it blows my mind.”
Gambling taxes are up 104% from last year. Meanwhile, gas tax is down less than 1% and hotel motel tax is up 15.8% — both substantial improvements from earlier in 2021, according to DeLay.
Revenue from operating funds is up 59% compared to June 2020 and non-operation funds increased by 38%. Operating funds, like the general fund, receive general local tax support and/or expend wages and other steady expenses to support the day-to-day operations of the city. In contrast, non-operating funds, like those for Hotel/Motel or Affordable Housing taxes, are supported through special revenues and/or include non-wage and varying expenses like capital or grant projects.
The revenue increase is more than just recovery from the pandemic. Operating funds revenue in June 2020 also increased from the previous year, although only by 7.7%, as did non-operating funds revenue, which rose by a whopping 722.42%.
DeLay said the increases are a combination of what appears to be a recovery from the pandemic, federal dollars received for the American Rescue Plan and a limited tax general obligation bond the city took out for capital purchases and improvements.
The city’s general fund revenue increased by 60% due to $1.5 in federal COVID recovery money, a $250,474 increase in retail sales and use tax due to a 24.1% overall increase in collections, and $112,453 increase in gambling tax due to less restrictive COVID lockdown orders in 2021 versus 2020.