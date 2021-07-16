EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee is one of the last holdouts for legal fireworks in the area, but that may change in the future.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford and East Wenatchee City Council members discussed the possibility of a fireworks ban during a work session Thursday night. The fire chief had planned on attending as well but was busy with wildfire efforts.
The council discussed two options: a permanent ban and adding language to city code outlining when the mayor can make an emergency ban.
State law mandates that permanent firework bans must go into effect a year after they are enacted, meaning that if the council permanently bans fireworks, the decision would not apply to Fourth of July 2022. In contrast, adding language into city policy about emergency bans would take effect immediately.
Crawford declined to use mayoral powers to declare an emergency ban on fireworks this Fourth of July. She said during the meeting she did consider doing so at the time due to the high temperatures. Since there was no red flag warning at the time, not even the fire department could shut down a fireworks stand or other vendors, a reality Crawford said impacted her decision.
“I felt like, given that they (the fire department) really didn't even have the authority to shut a firework stand down, I probably didn't have the authority to do an emergency ban,” Crawford said. “My emergency powers can only go so far.”
Poulson said cities who have enacted emergency fireworks bans have laid out objective standards beforehand that would trigger an emergency ban, such as extreme temperatures or drought. Without those standards, the city could be vulnerable to claims that it enacted a ban without legitimate cause.
But a permanent ban presents its own problems. Council member Matthew Hepner raised the issue of whether banning firework sales in the city would simply push residents to buy fireworks in places where they are legal like Brewster or the Colville Reservation.
East Wenatchee City Attorney Devin Poulson admitted that this reality could render a ban less effective. Bringing back an illegal firework and shooting it off in the city would be considered a misdemeanor, but that may not be enough to detract fireworks enthusiasts.
“When I was a prosecutor, we never prosecuted any citation for shooting off a firework,” Poulson said.
The specific types of fireworks that are currently illegal in the city include helicopters, aerial spinners, roman candles, mine shells, aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes, according to Poulson.
Since fireworks are no longer a pressing issue due to the passing of the Fourth of July, the council ultimately decided to table the issue until after fire season when the fire department has sufficient time to be a part of the discussion.
“There's a lot more to consider than just fire,” Crawford said, mentioning how fireworks can trigger PTSD and alarm pets. “I would certainly want you to make a very informed decision on that. I probably received about 45 emails and phone calls combined from people just really complaining about disturbances and nuisances. It is a hot issue — no pun intended — for our community.”