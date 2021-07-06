EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee is receiving just under $2.85 million in infrastructure grants from the National Highway Systems.
The money will go toward constructing a concrete intersection at Eastmont Avenue and Grant Road, overlaying Grant Road from North Georgia Avenue to North Kentucky Avenue, and upgrading curb ramps. Construction is projected to start in 2023.
Many grants require local governments to contribute money to the project being funded by the grant, a practice known as a local match. The NHS grant, however, requires no local match.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford called the grants “pretty exciting” during Tuesday night's city council meeting.
“It's nice that we've got this because it means there's more projects that we can get accomplished within the community,” she said to council members. “I love that there's no match, and you should like that part too.”
The projects join a number of existing and planned updates within the city, including improvements to 10th Street Northeast; construction of a traffic signal at 9th Street Northeast and Valley Mall Parkway; and enhancements along 5th Street to increase safe school routes to Sterling Intermediate and Kenroy Elementary.